Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek revealed he has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

In an interview with People James Van Der Beek, revealed he has been privately dealing with colorectal cancer diagnosis. The Dawson’s Creek actor, 47, explained: “I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family. He added: “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

James’ wife TV producer Kimberly Van Der Beek has broken her silence following her husband's diagnosis. Taking to social media Kimberly wrote: Hi baby @vanderjames! 14 years… I always say it doesn't feel like that long. You always say it does.

“Nothing could have prepared us for this past year - except perhaps the previous 12. Thank you for being the most incredible partner. You’ve broken me open in spots I didn't even know were locked, and taught me how to receive more love than I thought possible.

“In the past, I feel like you've always set the pace for our co-evolution, but this year, as I've gone through my own radical transformation, you've tirelessly put in the work and somehow managed to match it. Thank you for your courage, your strength, your vulnerability and your tenderness. I'm thrilled and grateful to get to do this life with you. And now… let's have a laugh. I love you beyond. Happy anniversary. Thank you for being in the world.”

The couple married in 2010 and reportedly met on a trip to Israel in 2009. They live on a 36-acre Texas ranch with their six children together Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah.

James Van Der Beek is best known for playing Dawson Leery in the nineties teen drama Dawson’s Creek. Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams also starred in the TV series. The cast are still in touch and in 2020 got together to celebrate the shows 20th anniversary.

The actor has also starred in the TV series ‘How I met Your Mother’, ‘Don’t Trust The B**** in Apartment 23’ and ‘Modern Family.’ As well as the movie ‘Varsity Blue’ and ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’.

