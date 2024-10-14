Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lupita Nyong'o is set to discuss her new movie with Alex Jones and Roman Kemp on The One Show.

The actress will chat to the BBC presenters Alex Jones and Roman Kemp on Monday’s instalment of The One Show. The Oscar winning actress will be joined on the sofa along with Fake or Fortune’s Fiona Bruce and Philip Mould.

Lupita Nyong'o will be chatting to the hosts about her new movie ‘The Wild Robot’ where she voices the character Roz. The actress wore a Chanel Haute Couture tweed suit to the London Film Festival Headline Gala on Sunday evening (October 13). The movie also stars Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Mark Hamill and Catherine O Hara.

The One Show: Lupita Nyong'o discusses new movie ‘The Wild Robot’ but who did she split from Joshua Jackson? | Getty Images for BFI

Lupita Nyong'o is best known for her roles in blockbuster movies Black Panther and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. She won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in the movie 12 Years a Slave.

The actress was recently linked to Dawson's Creek actor Joshua Jackson. The pair sparked romance rumours in October 2023 after being spotted together at a concert. The next day the actress announced her split from boyfriend Selema Masekela.

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson went public with their relationship in December 2023 but less than a year later they split. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar UK the Black Panther star confirmed she was single after the couple went their separate ways in October 2024.

She said: “My love for my cat is singular. If I'm ever so lucky to be in a romantic relationship again, it'll be because of him. I was ready to shut that door and lock it and bolt it. He has ensured that my heart remains open.”

Lupita Nyong'o new movie ‘The Wild Robot’ will be in cinemas from October 18. The actress will be on Monday’s (October 14) The One Show which is available to watch on BBC One weeknights from 7pm.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

