The Hollywood actor's new movie ‘Back in Action’ with Cameron Diaz is now on Netflix.

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp have reportedly split after over a year of dating. According to People, multiple sources confirmed the couple are no longer together.

The Back in Action actor, 57, and fitness model, 30, sparked relationship rumours when they were spotted on a date at Nobu in August 2023. In April a source told the publication in April that Alyce Huckstepp was a “great” presence in Foxx’s life in the aftermath of his April 2023 health scare.

During the filming of Back in Action in April 2023 Jamie Foxx reportedly collapsed and was taken to hospital where he stayed for three weeks. The Hollywood actor revealed he had a bleed on his brain which led to a stroke in his Netflix special ‘Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was ….’

Jamie Foxx was reportedly in a previous relationship with actress Katie Holmes from 2013 to 2019. They were one of Hollywood's most secretive couples, and never confirmed their relationship. The pair were photographed together at many Hollywood events but finally called it quits in 2019.

The actor has two sisters, Deidra Dixon and the late DeOndra Dixon. DeOndra, was born with Down syndrome, and died in October 2020. She was an inspiration to Jamie and others as she passed numerous milestones throughout her life, including being a long time participant in the Special Olympics.

