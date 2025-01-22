Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Heart Radio presenter returned to work on Monday after taking time off due to cancer diagnosis.

Jamie Theakston returned to Heart Radio for the first time on Monday (January 20). The radio host took a break after being diagnosed with stage one laryngeal cancer in October 2024 after listeners had noticed there was something not quite right with his voice.

The Heart radio presenter had a dramatic return to work after he was thrown from his motorcycle in the morning. Speaking to co-host Amanda Holden on their breakfast show Jamie Theakston said: “If Mr Bean had his first day back at work after four months, this is probably how it might have gone”.

Jamie Theakston explained that an additional lock he'd placed on his motorbike and subsequently forgotten, “threw” him “off the bike.” He went onto thank listeners for all of their support and well wishes whilst he was off. He reportedly underwent three life-changing surgeries to fight his Laryngeal cancer, a type of cancer that affects the larynx (voice box).

The radio host previously popped into the studio to share the good news he was cancer free and would be returning to work. Taking to social media he wrote: “Nice try cancer, but I'm still here! CANCER FREE. Difficult roads can lead to beautiful destinations, and after 3 surgeries and 4 months of vocal therapy, I'm back baby!!”

