An actress who was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents says she is “still processing” what happened to her.

Jasmine Mooney, who is an entrepreneur and actress, is Canadian. She was crossing from Mexico into the US at the San Ysidro border on March 3 when ICE agents arrested and detainer her. She had an incomplete application for a new work visa after her first one was unexpectedly revoked, her mother said.

Mooney, 35, is reported to have been held for three nights at the border before being moved to the Otay Mesa Detention Centre in San Diego for three more, the Independent reported, and in total spent 12 nights in detention after being put in San Luis Detention Centre in Arizona.

The actress, who appeared in Kid Cannabis, American Pie Presents: The Book of Love and The Plastic Protocol, told CTV News at the Vancouver International Airport on Saturday that she was “still processing” exactly what happened to her.

“I haven’t slept in a while and haven’t eaten proper food in a while, so I’m just really going through the motions,” she said.

She also spoke to ABC’s 10 News San Diego from the facility about the “inhumane” conditions she saw including sleeping on a mat with no pillow or blanket “with an aluminium foil wrapped over my body like a dead body for two and a half days.”

Mooney then wrote on Instagram: “I’m sorry if I haven't been able to respond to everyone — just got home after what felt like escaping a deeply disturbing psychological experiment,” her message began. “I am beyond grateful for my friends, family, and the media who worked tirelessly to get me out — without them, I’d still be there. I wouldn’t wish that experience on anyone.

“While I was in prison, I began writing an essay about my experience, which I will be sharing soon. I refuse to let what happened break me; instead, I’m choosing to use my voice in the hope that it can help others.”

She has said that she was given no details about her detention or how long it would last.

An ICE spokesperson told People magazine on Monday that Mooney was detained on March 3 “for not having legal documentation” to be in the U.S. and that she was “processed in accordance” with President Donald Trump's “Securing Our Borders” executive order.

“All aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the U.S., regardless of nationality,” the spokesperson continued.