'The Repair Shop' star Jay Blades with his now estranged wife Lisa Zbozen on their wedding day in November 2022. She announced their split on Instagram in May 2024. Photo by Instagram/thewkoutofficial.

Jay Blades’ wife Lisa Zbozen has announced she has ended her marriage to ‘The Repair Shop’ star in a shock Instagram post. Zbozen’s revelation came earlier today (Thursday May 2), and just two days after Blades made his own heartbreaking announcement on Instagram. On Monday (April 30), he told his fans that he was taking a break from social media after attending the funeral of his uncle, who was murdered.

Posting an image of the now former couple of their wedding day, which was in November 2022, 43-year-old Zbozen said she had only split from Blades, aged 54, at the weekend and that her emotions were still ‘raw’.

She wrote: “I don’t know how to say this because it’s still really raw. I probably should be really angry but I’m just incredibly sad about the whole thing right now. I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much.”

She went on to say that “This is the first post I’ve made outloud, and it feels like I’m numb. I will admit I’m crying as I type this as I can’t believe this is even real.

“I hope you don’t mind if I just have a few days trying to figure out my life as I’m currently in a spare room with a few essentials. I don’t know what else to say. “The world got the best parts of my husband, & over time, I got a whole lot of everything else. No matter how bad it got I still apologised & still tried to fix it, because I loved my husband, very much. All my love, A very broken, Lisa - Marie x.”

Zbozen, who is a personal trainer and runs on-demand fitness app The Wkout, also apologised to her fans for not posting any content recently, but explained her marriage split was the reason for her going quiet online. She is known for posting tough, high-intensity workouts on Instagram almost every day which show her lifting kettlebells, lunging and squatting.

The couple married in Barbados in November 2022 in front of family and friends, and they also shared their wedding with Hello! Magazine. Zbozen posted a tribute to her now estranged husband on Instagram on their one year wedding anniversary on 22 November.

Posting images from their wedding day she wrote: “Happy Anniversary @jaybladesmbe. “Me & you until the wheels come off”. Tiny Blades.”