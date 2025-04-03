Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hollywood actor Jean-Claude Van Damme, is facing allegations of engaging in sexual relations with trafficked women in Romania.

According to a report by Antena 3 CNN, Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) has filed a criminal complaint against the 64-year-old, asserting that he knowingly had sex with five Romanian models who were victims of trafficking.​

The complaint alleges that Van Damme, who is also martial artist, met with individuals under investigation for sex trafficking crimes, who offered him the women as a "gift" during an event he organised in Cannes. Attorney Adrian Cuculis, representing one of the alleged victims, stated that Van Damme was aware that the women were being exploited, citing witness statements as evidence.

The High Court of Cassation in France must now approve the initiation of legal proceedings, after which the implicated individuals may be summoned to Romania for statements. This case is reportedly part of a broader investigation into human and minor trafficking initiated in 2020. ​

Van Damme, born Jean-Claude Camille François Van Varenberg on October 18, 1960, in Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, Brussels, Belgium, is known for his roles in action films during the late 1980s and 1990s, such as "Bloodsport" (1988), "Kickboxer" (1989), and "Timecop" (1994).

He also made a notable guest appearance as himself in the popular sitcom "Friends" in 1996, in the episode titled "The One After the Superbowl: Part 2," where characters Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) vie for his attention. Reflecting on this cameo, Van Damme later expressed regret, stating, "My acting is so bad. I look so like a ham. Like, 'Hey, girls.' ... It's like, I'm ashamed of myself."

In 2013, Van Damme made headlines with a viral commercial for Volvo Trucks, performing a gravity-defying split between two moving trucks to demonstrate the stability of Volvo’s dynamic steering system. The video, titled The Epic Split, became one of the most-watched and talked-about ads of the decade.

Van Damme's representatives have not responded to the allegations.