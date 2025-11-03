Fans have been reacting to Jennier Aniston going Instagram official with boyfriend Jim Curtis.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jennifer Aniston has just gone Instagram official with boyfriend Jim Curtis and her fans can barely contain their excitement as over 1 million of them have liked the black and white snap of the pair. One fan wrote: “OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG😍😍😍😍 FINALLY!!!!!! We have been waiting for this moment for a long time!!! 😫😫❤️.”

Another fan said: “Two inspirational, beautiful humans inside and out.❤️ Sending you all the love in the world. ❤️”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer Aniston was first linked to hypnotist Jim Curtis in the summer when the couple holidayed together in Mallora, and in his newsletter Jim Curtis commented when back and said: “I am back from vacation and what an experience!” and also revealed that “When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis.”

Jim Curtis, who nearly has 700K followers on Instagram, says in his bio that “My mission is to help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM | Author | xExec @ 🌎largest wellness companies.” In November 2023, he took to Instagram and said: “Is it better to settle or stay alone? 🤔 The answer lies in nurturing meaningful relationships. Research shows that connections with others are crucial for happiness. So, don't settle in your love life, and don't isolate yourself either. #selfhypnosis #subconsciousmind #subconsciousreprogramming #manifestation #relationshipadvice”

Jennifer Aniston goes Instagram official with Jim Curtis, who his ex Rachel Napolitano, does he have kids? Photo: jenniferaniston/Instagram | jenniferaniston/Instagram

In response to his post, one fan wrote: “Jennifer is a very lucky girl❤️❤️❤️ this man is awesome and very handsome🔥🔥🔥he is the ONE😍😍😍😍,” whilst another said: “I would say: settle only for the right person that brings sunshine in your heart ( and vice versa! ). If this person does not come by, surround yourself with a few good friends and dogs and keep going. Never ever settle for someone just because you don’t want to be alone!”

A day ago, he took to Instagram to share photos from his 50th birthday celebrations and wrote: “50 and feeling good! Birthday recap part 1. Thank you for all the wishes and love. So grateful for you my friends, family and community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to the photos and caption, one fan said: “No pic of your beautiful lady…🥺,” whilst another wrote: “Happiest of Birthdays, dear Jim! Thank you for continually sharing your wisdom, and may your beautiful life deepen with Peace, and Joy, and Love!

🌜🕊️😇🌟🤝🌟😇🕊️🌛.”

Jim Curtis wrote a book in 2017 called The Stimulati Experience: 9 Skills for Getting Past Pain, Setbacks, and Trauma to Ignite Health and Happiness and in it, he said: “I can’t keep a girlfriend because I get bored,” and also revealed that “I wish I had a better relationship with my son, but he lives with his mother most of the time, and he’s pissed at me.”

In July 2025, Page Six reported that “We can reveal that Curtis’ teenage son Aidan lives with his ex-wife Rachel Napolitano in upstate New York. Curtis met Napolitano when she was working as a cocktail waitress in a West Village bar in October 1999 and the pair wed in June 2003.”

When they got engaged, Jim Curtis and Rachel Napolitano announced it on the website Observer and it reported “Jim Curtis was watching Howard Stern on the E! channel with some beer buddies. He noticed one guest in particular: a size-zero coed with brown curls down to her tush. “I want to date a girl that looks like that ,” he said. Somebody belched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The following year, he was checking out a West Village bar and struck up a conversation with a young cocktail waitress named Rachel Napolitano. Mr. Curtis admired her very straight white teeth. And that wasn’t all.

“I thought she was really smart,” he said. “We talked about spirituality.”