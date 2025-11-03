National World Top Stories from the Celebrity page Friday 31 October, 2025

Who is Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend as she goes Instagram official with Jim Curtis, ages, relationship history

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht

Associate Editor, NationalWorld

2 minutes ago

Jennifer Aniston has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend Jim Curtis.

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston, who was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend Jim Curtis. Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt for five years from 2000 to 2005 and her second husband was Justin Theroux, their marriage lasted from 2015 until 2018.

In July 2025, NationalWorld reported that Jennifer Aniston was dating Jim Curtis. They had holidayed together in Mallorca and in his newsletter, hypnotist Jim Curtis wrote: “I am back from vacation and what an experience!” and also revealed that “When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis.”

At the time, Jennifer Aniston did not respond to any romance rumours between her and Jim Curtis. However, she has now gone Instagram official with him and shared a black and white photograph of themselves. The caption reads: “Happy birthday my love Cherished ❤️.”

Fans have been quick to respond to Jennifer’s post and one wrote: “I cannot even explain how happy I am to see you happy my Jen Jen 🥹,” whilst another said: “Couldn’t be happier for you two. My heart is exploding ❤️.”

In March 2025, Jennifer Aniston was linked to Pedro Pascal and the couple were spotted leaving the Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower in Hollywood. According to reports at the time, Jennifer Aniston had been left blind sided after her former husband Justin Theroux married The Gilded Age actress Nicole Brydon Bloom in Mexico.

Jennifer Aniston is 56 and Jim Curits is 50. Jennifer Aniston is reportedly worth $320 million. NationalWorld takes a look back at her relationship history.

Jennifer Aniston has gone Instagram official with new boyfriend Jim Curtis. She was previously married to Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt

1. From left to right: Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston has gone Instagram official with new boyfriend Jim Curtis. She was previously married to Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt | Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston was linked to Pedro Pascal in March 2025 after they were spotted having dinner together

2. From left to right: Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal

Jennifer Aniston was linked to Pedro Pascal in March 2025 after they were spotted having dinner together | Getty Images

Jennifer and Justin were together from 2010 until 2018 and married in an intimate ceremony in Bel-Air, California, in 2015

3. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Jennifer and Justin were together from 2010 until 2018 and married in an intimate ceremony in Bel-Air, California, in 2015 | Getty Images

Actress Jennifer Aniston and singer John Mayer dated for around a year in 2008

4. Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer

Actress Jennifer Aniston and singer John Mayer dated for around a year in 2008 | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Jennifer AnistonBrad Pitt
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice