Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston, who was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend Jim Curtis. Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt for five years from 2000 to 2005 and her second husband was Justin Theroux, their marriage lasted from 2015 until 2018.

In July 2025, NationalWorld reported that Jennifer Aniston was dating Jim Curtis. They had holidayed together in Mallorca and in his newsletter, hypnotist Jim Curtis wrote: “I am back from vacation and what an experience!” and also revealed that “When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis.”

At the time, Jennifer Aniston did not respond to any romance rumours between her and Jim Curtis. However, she has now gone Instagram official with him and shared a black and white photograph of themselves. The caption reads: “Happy birthday my love Cherished ❤️.”

Fans have been quick to respond to Jennifer’s post and one wrote: “I cannot even explain how happy I am to see you happy my Jen Jen 🥹,” whilst another said: “Couldn’t be happier for you two. My heart is exploding ❤️.”

In March 2025, Jennifer Aniston was linked to Pedro Pascal and the couple were spotted leaving the Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower in Hollywood. According to reports at the time, Jennifer Aniston had been left blind sided after her former husband Justin Theroux married The Gilded Age actress Nicole Brydon Bloom in Mexico.

Jennifer Aniston is 56 and Jim Curits is 50. Jennifer Aniston is reportedly worth $320 million. NationalWorld takes a look back at her relationship history.

1 . From left to right: Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston has gone Instagram official with new boyfriend Jim Curtis. She was previously married to Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt | Getty Images Share

2 . From left to right: Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal Jennifer Aniston was linked to Pedro Pascal in March 2025 after they were spotted having dinner together | Getty Images Share

3 . Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Jennifer and Justin were together from 2010 until 2018 and married in an intimate ceremony in Bel-Air, California, in 2015 | Getty Images Share