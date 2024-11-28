Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner paid tribute to a family member in an emotional post on Thanksgiving day.

Jennifer Garner, 52, has shared an emotional post on social media paying tribute to her beloved dog Birdie. The Hollywood actress - best known for her role as Marvel character Elektra - shared the post on Instagram with photos of the golden retriever and wrote the caption “It is hard to know how to write this— it seems nuts, given the world, to mourn a pet, but since we have shared Birdie with all of you, it only seems fair to let you know of her passing.

“Birdie let us know on Thursday that she wasn’t feeling herself (a renowned foodie, Birdie never missed a meal). We were surprised to learn that, not only was she very ill, she was at the end of her life. The vet told us that dogs often hang on until their person comes home from college and we believe Birdie did just that, so that we could pet her soft ears together and thank her for being the world’s best dog.

“Birdie loved to be read to, always found her way into a Pretend Cooking Show, and knew just how to give people what they needed (as evidenced by her happy days as a dog therapy team with Mo). She lived a happy dog life and is now in the role she was born to play: angel girl. It’s a gift to love and be loved by such a creature as Birdie the Doggie.”

Celebrity friends including Jennifer Aniston, Lily Collins and Tracie Ellis Ross commented on the post to share their condolences and send their love to Jennifer and her family.

The 13 Going On 30 actress was previously married to Hollywood actor Ben Affleck whom she shares two children with. Jennifer Garner has been in a relationship with businessman John Miller on and off since 2018.

