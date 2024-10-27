Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Before working on Star Trek, Jeri Taylor also produced episodes of In the Heat of the Night, Quincy, M.E and Magnum.

Jeri Taylor’s son Andrew Enberg revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that his mother had died at the age of 86 at an assisted living facility in Davis, California. Andrew Enberg said: “My mother succeeded in a male-dominated industry, but she did it without being super aggressive. She did it with compassion and kindness. She was like a den mother to everyone.”

Jeri Taylor, who was one of six children, was born in Evansville, Indiana, to Robert, a doctor and Ruah, a Maths teacher. After graduating from Wilmington High School in Ohio and Indiana University, she undertook a masters at Cal State Northridge.

Jeri Taylor’s career began when she directed local stage productions and went on to become a television writer in 1979. Jeri Taylor worked on NBC’s Quincy and also wrote episodes for such shows as The Incredible Hulk and Little House on the Prairie.

Jeri Taylor is however best known for her work in Star Trek and it was during the fourth season of Next Generation in 1990 that she began writing for it. She went on to become co-executive producer and in 1994, shared an Emmy nomination for outstanding drama series.

Kate Mulgrew who played the role of Capt. Kathryn Janeway on Voyager paid tribute to Jeri on X and said: “Jeri Taylor was responsible, in large part, for changing my life. She was elegant, erudite and fiercely opinionated. She wanted Kathryn Janeway to be a significant part of her legacy and I think there is no doubt that in that endeavour she succeeded.”

Jeri Taylor married sportscaster Dick Enberg in 1959, but the couple divorced in 1974. She went on to marry writer and producer David Moessinger and they were married until he passed away in 2018.

As well as her son, Andrew, Jeri Taylor is survived by her other son Alexander Enberg, who played the role of Ensign Vork, a Vulcan in Voyager. Her daughter Jennifer Jo Enberg predeceased her, she passed away from ovarian cancer at the age of 52 in 2015.

Film critic Tony Toscano paid tribute to Jeri Taylor on Instagram and wrote: “RIP my friend #Star Trek script supervisor and #star trekvoyager co-creator #JeriTaylor at 86. A bright and lovely human.”

The official Star Trek website paid tribute to Jeri and said: “Star Trek fans knew her best for penning the fan-favorite Star Trek: The Next Generation episode ‘The Drumhead’ which she deemed the script she was most proud of. Taylor joined The Next Generation staff during its fourth season before becoming co-executive producer with Rick Berman and Michael Pillar during its sixth season, and then serving as the series’ executive producer and showrunner for its final season.”