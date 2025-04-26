Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jesy Nelson is now on full bed rest in hospital as she prepares to welcome her "brave twins" in May after a tough pregnancy.

The former Little Mix singer and her boyfriend, Zion Foster, have spent the last six weeks in the hospital after revealing the twins were diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), a condition where both babies share a single placenta. Zion shared that Jesy, 33, is “ticking off milestones every week” as they get closer to becoming parents.

Ahead of running the London Marathon on Sunday, 26-year-old Zion said: “They’re just giving us so much hope they’re going to come out healthy and spend the least time in the neonatal unit as possible. We’re so grateful because Jesy and the twins have come through so much. There were so many times in this pregnancy we didn't think we'd get to where we are now.”

Jesy and Zion first shared their twin pregnancy news with fans in January and have continued to post updates, including when Jesy had to undergo emergency surgery to treat the TTTS.

Speaking about the journey, Zion said: “The hardest moment was definitely the operation. But now that we've overcome that, every day is just a day better, A day more of them growing which just makes us happy. We just want them to keep growing, growing, growing so they can come out as healthy as possible.

“I do think we've come out of the storm a little bit. I mean, look, the truth is she's still premature. So the reality is there is still that sense we need them to keep staying in. But from where we've come, we just feel so grateful.

“We just keep ticking off day by day and hopefully just let them go as long as they can.”

Now about seven months pregnant, Jesy has been sharing on social media the ups and downs they’ve faced, including fears at times that the twins might not survive.