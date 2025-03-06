The former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson is "hoping and praying" for the survival of her unborn twins.

Nelson broke down in tears as she revealed she has been undergoing ultrasound scans twice a week because of the potential "complications" of her and partner Zion Foster's babies sharing a placenta. She said in a video shared to Instagram: "We wanted to let you in on our journey of what we've been going through.

"So we are having identical twins which is so exciting - we cannot believe it. But, unfortunately, there are complications that come with having identical twins. The type of twins we are having are called mono/di twins and so normally most twins will have two placentas that they feed off of.

"But when you have mono/di twins, that means your twins live off one placenta which can lead to lots of complications - one of them being one baby might take all the nutrients which, and it's really awful to say, but could lead to both babies dying." The 34-year-old star went on to explain she is at risk of twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome - a potentially fatal condition which sees abnormal blood vessel connections form in the placenta, preventing blood flowing evenly between the babies - and scans have found things are getting "worse".

She continued: "I am currently pre-stage TTTS which is twin-to-twin transfusion and I am being monitored very closely and I have to go and be scanned twice a week. The current situation is that every time I've gone it has got a little bit worse but we are just hoping and praying for the best."

Though the couple feel "blessed" to be having twins, Jesy admitted she was "getting upset". She emotionally said: "It's just really sad that it does come with these complications.

"We had no clue that this kind of thing happens when you have twins. We just really wanna raise awareness about this." The 'Power' hitmaker previously admitted she was "shocked" to learn she was having twins.

When asked about her reaction to her pregnancy by a fan during an Instagram Q+A, she said: "Very very shocked… it wasn’t planned but I instantly felt happy as soon as I saw that I was. When I found out we were having twins Zion and me were super shocked… although a lot of our friends guessed it way before our scan as I was showing very early."