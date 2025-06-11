A member of iconic 80s band Deacon Blue is “seriously ill” in hospital with the band issuing a statement.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chart-topping Scottish band, who grew to prominence with their hits such as Real Gone Kid, Wages Day, and Dignity, took to social media to share with fans that keyboard player Jim Prime is currently being treated for the undisclosed medical issue.

Prime has been a member of the group since its formation in 1985, alongside Ricky Ross, Lorraine McIntosh, Dougie Vipond, Ewen Vernal and Graeme Kelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deacon Blue said in a statement: “We wanted to share some news with you about our brother, Jim. Unfortunately, he is seriously ill and undergoing care in hospital. We would like you to join us in wishing him well and to share your love with him.”

Deacon Blue at King Tut's, Glasgow, in the 1990s. | PA

The band are also due to had our on an arena tour later this year, visiting cities such as Liverpool, Dublin, Birmingham Leed, London and Glasgow among many others. Speaking of their upcoming plans, they added:“We spoke to Jim yesterday about Deacon Blue’s plans for the rest of the year, and he encouraged us to continue with love in our hearts and with his full blessing that his shows go ahead, even if it means replacing the irreplaceable James Miller Prime for the time being.

“Together with Jim’s family, we want to thank all the nurses, doctors and ICU staff for their ongoing care, professionalism and compassion.”

Deacon Blue is known as one of Scotland’s most well-regarded music artists, with their song Dignity spawning a life of its own, including as a football song for SPFL side Dundee United. The band also performed the song at the closing ceremony of the 2014 Commonwealth Games, hosted in their hometown of Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans took to social media to share their best wishes for Prime. One fan said: “Sending Jim, his family and the band all our love.” Another added: “Best wishes to Jim. Had the privilege of meeting him and such a lovely guy.”