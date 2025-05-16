WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has revealed that he has been diagnosed with colon cancer.

The wrestling commentator took to social media to share his diagnosis. Ross, 73, said on X (formerly Twitter): “Diagnosed this week with colon cancer.

“Surgery being scheduled in the next week or two. I appreciate your concern and support.”

Beloved wrestling commentator Jim Ross has revealed that he is set to undergo treatment after being diagnosed with colon cancer. | Getty Images for SiriusXM

Fans have sent their best wishes to the star before following his health update. One fan said: “Prayers for you Jim. For me, you’re the voice of wrestling. As a result, the voice of my adolescence. Not the voice of WWE, WCW, or AEW. You are the voice of professional wrestling as a whole, and the best to ever do it. Stay strong, Jim.”

Another added: “God bless you, JR. Wishing you the very best. We are all praying and pulling for you.”

In a statement on X, AEW Wrestling said: “All Elite Wrestling joins fans around the world in sending love and support to Jim Ross as he battles colon cancer. J.R. is a valued member of the AEW family, and we stand beside him during his journey toward recovery.”

The commentator, who left his WWE role in 2019 to return to the AEW, has previously battle health issues. In October 2021, he was diagnosed with skin cancer and underwent treatment.

He was declared cancer-free two months later, and thanked AEW President Tony Kahn at the time for his support. He said: “ “Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville. @TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing. My thanks for all your support.”