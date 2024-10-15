JLS star Oritsé Williams announces he and wife Kazz are expecting their first child together
The boyband member, 37, took to Instagram to share the news with fans and followers, while also sharing black and white images of the couple cradling Kazz’s growing baby bump. He said in the post: “Overwhelmed with emotion, love, and awe, words can’t express how I feel about my Queen, my soulmate, my hero, and stunning Mama Kazz.
“Her strength, her sacrifices, and everything she’s overcome to bring us to this point leave me in absolute wonder.”
He added: “This journey has tested us in ways I can’t describe, but her courage has shown me the true depths of love and resilience.🙏🏾We’re embracing this sacred time together in our little family bubble.
“Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude for everyone who has stood by us and continues to surround us with true love and support. Your kindness carries us, and we are forever thankful to you.”
The singer’s commented were flooded with congratulations from fans and famous friends. TV host and ex-The Saturday member Rochelle Humes, who is married to Oritsé’s JLS bandmate Marvin Humes, said: “Congratulations both of you.”
