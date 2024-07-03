Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin Humes have both been left a sweet message from their eldest daughter after having a “tough week”.

Rochelle Humes has taken to Instagram to share the sweet message and present left for her by her daughter, after previously telling fans she’d had a “tough week”.

Humes shared an image of two bars of chocolate next to a note left by her her eldest child Alaia-Mai, aged 11, to her Instagram Stories this morning (Wednesday July 3).

The message from her daughter read: “Dear mummy, I got you your favourite chocolate because I know you’ve been working really hard recently and I wanted you to know I love you so much.” She went on to sweetly point out that she had got not one but two bars of her mum’s chosen treat for her.

She also went on to leave a kind message for her dad, JLS singer Marvin Humes: “P.S.: I feel really bad I didn’t get daddy anything even though he has worked so hard with JLS rehearsals and DJing . . . I love you both so much.” She added: “Don’t worry daddy, I didn’t forget you, your gift is tomorrow.”

It comes just days after the ‘This Morning’ presenter, aged 35, uploaded an appreciation post for her husband, aged 39. The former ‘The Saturdays’ singer posted a loved up photo of her and her husband, with whom she has three children, on Monday (July 1).

“This is a loud appreciation post for this man!”, she wrote to her 2.3 million followers. “He has kept me sane this week, you know I’m not an over sharer but this week has been a real tough one behind the scenes and at the forefront it’s been all smiles and a brave face for launch week!

On Instagram, Rochelle Humes shared an image of two bars of chocolate next to a note left by her her eldest child Alaia-Mai following her revelation she's had a "tough week". Photo by Instagram/RochelleHumes. | Instagram/RochelleHumes

“He holds my hand and has my back always and I’m genuinely so thankful.” In response, he replied: “ah that’s lovely baby..thank you..we’re a team..always..hectic week for both of us but we got through it! CHILLLLLLL today! Love you.”

