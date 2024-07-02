Reality TV star Angela Simmons has apologised for taking a purse shaped like a gun to an award ceremony. Photo by Instagram/angelasimmons. | Instagram/angelasimmons

Reality TV star Angela Simmons has apologised for taking a purse shaped like a gun to an award ceremony.

Simmons, who is the daughter of Run-DMC star Rev Run, caused controversy when she posed with a green sequinned clutch which had been made to look like a gun at the BET Awards on Sunday (June 30).

The 36-year-old wrote an apology on Instagram Stories in which she told her eight million followers she made a “poor decision”. Her full statement read: "When I chose the purse, I believed it was cute and unique, and made a poor decision in using it as an accessory to amplify my beauty.” She went on: "I deeply regret that this item, which symbolizes a gun, was inappropriate and insensitive, especially given my personal and community experiences with gun violence."

Simmons, who is known for appearing on TV shows “Run's House” and “Growing Up Hip Hop”, went on to say that her partner, who was other the father of her only child, died as a result of gun violence. Her ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson was fatally shot 13 times in November 2018. She called gun violence "a disease that has taken too many lives". A day after Tennyson’s death, Simmons posted a series of touching tributes to Tennyson, with whom she shared son Sutton Joseph, now aged seven. The pair had split around a year before his death. She wrote at the time: “Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift”, alongside a series of family photos. She continued: “I’m hurting. I’m numb. . . I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise,” adding a heart emoji.

She continued: "By carrying this purse, I did not intend to promote gun violence in any way. It was a mistake that does not define who I am or my commitment to ending gun violence. To anyone who was hurt or offended by my actions, l offer my deepest apologies."

At the Black Entertainment Awards in Los Angeles, Simmons posed with the purse, which matched her green jewelled dress, and pointed it at photographers on the red carpet.

Fans were quick to condemn Simmons actions on her Instagram page prior to her issuing her apology. One said: “I enjoy your fashion looks but the gun seems like a bit much. We get it you’re dating a rapper but with all the gun violence in America it’s not a good look sis. Respectfully. I hope you enjoyed tho.” Another added: “This was in very poor taste” while a third said: “Terrible choice for a bag.”

