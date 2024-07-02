Kim Kardashian ex-Ray J worries fans after revealing he is ‘suicidal’ following incident at Bet Awards
Ray J was photographed walking the red carpet at the Bet Awards in LA on Monday evening. He shared the snap on Instagram stories explaining that the photo was taken before “it all went bad.” According to US weekly Ray J was “involved in a physical altercation with Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer outside of rapper GloRilla’s BET Awards afterparty.”
In a lengthy post the singer, 43, wrote: 'First at #BET and then later on too! - I'm really at a breaking point. To provide for my family and have generational wealth was always the plan. But, money is evil and people are band and I can't take it anymore!'
He continued: “These chain of reactions are stemming from being locked in a false reality/ confused about this whole life! “ He explained that the “s**t' going on around him is “mind blowing” and making him “suicidal and uncomfortable with the perception of reality.”
Ray J ended the post by saying goodbye to his sister, singer Brandy, and promised her he would “make it right.” He added “I won’t let them get away with it!' he concluded. 'I told the people close to me that I felt like something is about to happen. F**k it. I said [it].”
Although he hasn't yet broken his silence on what happened at the awards, he has since shared a post encouraging fans to subscribe to Tronix Network. The singer is currently in the middle of divorcing Princess Love whom he married in 2016 and shares two children with.
He famously dated Kim Kardashian in 2003 before their sex tape which catapulted the influencer into the spotlight was ‘leaked’ in 2007. Kim Kardashian has always denied that the tape was deliberately leaked by her and her momager Kris Jenner.
