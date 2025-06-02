John Brenkus: Founder and host of ESPN's 'Sports Science' show dies aged 54 - how did he die, what is his cause of death?
Brenkus was the creator and host of the popular 'Sport Science' show, which won multiple Emmy awards and also appeared on Fox Sports Net. His death was announced on Sunday night.
He died aged 54. “It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away,” a statement read.
It added: “John, co-founder of Base Productions, Founder of Brinx.TV, and co-creator and host of the six-time Emmy award-winning "Science”. John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31, 2025. His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help.”
News of his death sparked an outpouring of grief from across the sports world. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III was among those to pay tribute on social media.
He wrote: “Prayers up for John Brenkus and his family. The man who gave us the Emmy Winning Sports Science lost his battle with depression.”
Back in January 2023, during an interview with Wiley, Brenkus opened up on his mental health struggles. He said: “I fell into a very deep depression. I spiraled into a deep, deep depression and I was flat-out suicidal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.