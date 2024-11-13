Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

US actor John Krasinski has been named as People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2024.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actor and writer, 45, was named as the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine in its famous annual rankings of Hollywood’s hunkiest stars. It marks the first time Krasinski has topped the list, with the Hollywood A-lister telling the magazine that he thought he was “being punked” when he was told the news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Krasinski’s star has risen over the last decade, and since hitting screens, has grown to become a leading man in Hollywood from his humble comedy beginnings. Here’s everything you need to know about the star.

US actor John Krasinski has been named Sexiest Man Alive 2024 by People Magazine. | AFP via Getty Images

What has John Krasinski been in?

John Karsinski is best known for his role as loveable office paper salesman Jim Halpert in the US remake of The Office. He starred in more than 200 episodes of the hit comedy mockumentary show, alongside Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, and on-screen wife Jenna Fischer.

He went on to write, direct and star in box office thriller A Quiet Place, which he appeared in alongside his wife, Emily Blunt. The film was released to rave reviews, picking up Golden Globe and Screen Critics Award nominations. He went on to write, direct and star in the film’s sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, which also starred Cillian Murphy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2018, he was named as the new Jack Ryan for the Amazon prime series of the same name. The series concluded in 2023.

What is John Krasinski’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Krasinski’s fortune currently sits at $80 million. This is a shared net worth, combined with his wife, Emily Blunt.

Their fortune has been amassed thanks to lucrative acting gigs for both actors. Krasinski was reportedly paid $2.5m per episode for the third series of Jack Ryan, which featured eight episodes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is John Kraskinsi married to?

Krasinski married Blunt in an Italian ceremony in lake Como in July 2010 after becoming engaged the year prior. They began dating in 2008, and has since welcomed two children together, Hazel and Violet.

Prior to their relationship, Krasinski dated The Office co-star and daughter of the late Quincy Jones, Rashida Jones. Blunt, who had previously been dating singer Michael Bublé, first met Krasinski at a restaurant. Speaking of how their relationship began, Blunt told LateNight With Seth Meyers: “It's kind of a sad, lame story. I was in a restaurant, he was in the restaurant.

“I was sitting with a mutual friend, and my friend Gray goes ‘Oh my god, that's my friend John.’ And that was it. He was sitting with our friend Justin Theroux, and he abandoned Justin and came over to us. He just stood there and made me laugh.”