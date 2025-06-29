Actor John Travolta shocked Grease fans in Los Angeles after he made a surprise appearance at a film sing-along event... in full Danny Zuko costume.

The 71-year-old revealed to fans on social media that he donned the famous leather jacket as he appeared at the event in front of hundreds of fans. Not only that, but the star, who has been known to rock a bald head in recent times, showed off a quiff that the T-Birds would be proud of, courtesy of practical effects company Prosthetic Renaissance.

John took to Instagram to say: “Tonight at the Hollywood Bowl, for the first time I surprised everyone at the GREASE Sing-A-Long and dressed up as Danny Zuko. No one knew. Not even the cast. Thank you for a great evening.”

John Travolta has shocked Grease fans after making a transformation into his famous character Danny Zuko during a surprise appearance at a movie sing-a-long event in Los Angeles | Getty Images for TCM

He also shared a moment that he took to the stage, with the fans gathered at the Hollywood Bowl screaming in shock that the film’s star was in their presence. He also lead a call-and-response with the crowd, echoing his character’s famous ‘wop-bop-a-loo-bop’ line in the film.

John starred as teenage heartthrob Danny Zuko in the 1978 film alongside Olivia Newton John, who played good girl-turned-Pink Lady, Sandy Olsen. The story follows Danny and Sandy as they meet during a summer romance before school, and reunite again when Sandy unexpectedly moves to Rydell High School.

The film, which was based in a musical of the same name, has become a cult classic, with fans across the world attending regular screenings and events such as the sing-along at Hollywood Bowl.

John remained close friends with Olivia until her death in August 2022. The pair attended events together, including one at a meet and greet Grease event in 2019, during which the pair dressed in costume for the first time since filming the show, according to Olivia’s Instagram post.

Following her death from breast cancer, John wrote his former co-star a touching tribute which read: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”