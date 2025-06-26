A 90s music icon had to run off the stage during a performance due to a dental incident.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those LeAnn Rimes fans who were at her recent concert in Washington at The Skagit Casino Resort, it may not have been the unforgettable performance they were expecting, but it was certainly memorable in another way. The country music icon was forced to leave the stage mid-way through her performance after a dental mishap.

LeAnn was singing her nineties hit ‘One Way Ticket’ when she had to make a sharp exit. After the show, LeAnn took to her Instagram to reveal what had happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LeAnn said: “This is the most epic example of how a show must go on. Last night, I was on the stage in the middle of “One Way Ticket” when I feel something pop in my mouth. You’ve been around, you know I have had a lot of dental surgeries.”

90s country music icon LeAnn Rimes had to run off the stage during a performance due to a dental incident. LeAnn Rimes performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

LeAnn went on to say that “I have a bridge in the front and it fell out in the middle of my song last night, to which I panicked, and said “hold on” and ran to the side of the stage and put it back in, like popped it back in and then went on singing.”

“I just had to get real and tell everyone what was happening otherwise I would have just had to walk off stage. And so for the rest of the show, I was literally pulling my teeth back in.”

LeAnn described what happened as “the most epic experience ever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to her video, musician Richard Marx said: “Well I have a story for you when we finally hang”” followed by three crying face emojis. LeAnn Rimes said: “Oh, you must share.” Actress Jessica Capshaw said: “Love you even more for this. The show must… go on!!”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, LeAnn has a net worth of $10million.

According to the NHS, “A bridge is a fixed replacement for a missing tooth or teeth. It's made by taking an impression of the surrounding teeth, which will eventually support the bridge.”