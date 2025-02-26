A 20-year-old TikTok influencer has been brutally stabbed to death and her friend left in a critical condition after a horror knife attack.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jolie William was staying at a guest house in Saint Lucia with a friend when the pair were attacked after somebody broke into the property. The attacker stabbed both victims multiple times.

The death of the TikTok influencer has left her almost 230,000 followers in shock. Authorities are investigating the horrific attack and are currently trying to establish details about the incident. Jolie's friend, who has not been identified, is still in hospital in a critical condition. Jolie sadly died of her injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The terrifying attack ook place at around 3.40am on Friday morning (21 February) in Reduit, Gros Islet, St Lucia. According to the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, the attacker was known to both Jolie and her friend.

A 20-year-old TikTok influencer has been brutally stabbed to death and her friend left in a critical condition after a horror knife attack. (Photo: @hptts.jolie.com/TikTok) | @hptts.jolie.com/TikTok

Jolie's employer, Robert Skeete, who is also known as 'Chef Robby' confirmed to police that she had recently ended a relationship. He allegedly stated that the young influencer's ex-partner was not happy about her decision to end their romance. Local police are said to be working hard to locate the ex - who has not been named yet - in an attempt to uncover any additional information about the incident.

Fans have been paying tributes to the influencer. One wrote: "Please tell us they made a mistake, it cannot be you."