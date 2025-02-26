Jolie William: TikTok star, 20, stabbed to death by attacker who broke into guest house in Saint Lucia - with friend in critical condition
Jolie William was staying at a guest house in Saint Lucia with a friend when the pair were attacked after somebody broke into the property. The attacker stabbed both victims multiple times.
The death of the TikTok influencer has left her almost 230,000 followers in shock. Authorities are investigating the horrific attack and are currently trying to establish details about the incident. Jolie's friend, who has not been identified, is still in hospital in a critical condition. Jolie sadly died of her injuries.
The terrifying attack ook place at around 3.40am on Friday morning (21 February) in Reduit, Gros Islet, St Lucia. According to the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, the attacker was known to both Jolie and her friend.
Jolie's employer, Robert Skeete, who is also known as 'Chef Robby' confirmed to police that she had recently ended a relationship. He allegedly stated that the young influencer's ex-partner was not happy about her decision to end their romance. Local police are said to be working hard to locate the ex - who has not been named yet - in an attempt to uncover any additional information about the incident.
Fans have been paying tributes to the influencer. One wrote: "Please tell us they made a mistake, it cannot be you."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.