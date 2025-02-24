TikTok users are dropping heavy objects such as air fryers and TVs on their feet - all to show how much pain they are in, in a bizarre new trend.

In a viral internet trend, users are recording themselves as they drop increasingly large and weighty objects on their feet - while also recording their pain-induced reactions.

Posting the videos with the hashtag #droppingthingsonmyfoot, the aim of the trend is to rank how painful each item is. Other objects people have dropped on their feet include vacuum cleaners, glass jugs and wooden tables. Not only are people hurting themselves by doing this, they are also breaking their items.

19-year-old Luke Pilling, is one of many TikTok stars who has participated in the trend, and one of his videos has gained 3.8 million views. In his now viral video, he ends up jumping around in pain after dropping a toaster, then an air fryer and finally a computer monitor on his feet.

When he asked why he wanted to follow the internet trend, he said he was “curious” and enjoys laughing at herself. “Curiosity and just because it was funny. I love making content that I just like laughing at myself,” he told MailOnline.

After the success of his first video, Pilling aimed to emulate it by dropping even more progressively heavy things on his toes. His decision to dropping a drill on his foot led to his video being removed by TikTok, however, for “breaching community guidelines” on the app.

There's a new TikTok trend called #droppingthingsonmyfoot, where people are dropping increasingly heavy items on their feet so they can rank the pain they feel. Photo by TikTok/@brxndonio. | TikTok/@brxndonio

Pilling said he believes the trend has become popular because “people like seeing other people in pain”, but urged others to consider the weight of the objects they are using before they partake in the trend themselves to ensure they don’t end up seriously injured.

“I think it's funny when you're going to drop something that's moderately going to hurt,” he said. “But if it's genuinely going to injure you and take up the NHS's time, then that's when it gets a bit too much.”

Another TikToker who took part, 25-year-old Reece Brierley even dropped his own pet dog during his version of the trend. Brierley also believes the trend has taken off because social media users enjoy watching people's real-time reaction to pain. “If you follow a person, you follow them for them and their personality,” he told MailOnline. “If you're just being you when things land on your feet and your reactions are quite funny, and people already like it, people will just watch the trend for you and your reaction.”

Brierley also created a second video after seeing success with his first, and said this was because he was able to make money from it. He did not say how much money he earned, but said financial gain could also be an incentive for some people to get involved. “Generally, people are going to do it anyway but now you can monetise it, so people are going to do it more,” he said. He did also admit the trend is “pretty stupid” and said he does not advise anybody to do it.

Some couples are also doing the trend together. In one video, a woman has her boyfriend blindfolder while she drops the items on his foot - so he has no clue what’s coming. Among the items she chose were a phone charger - prong side down.

While many users are taking part in the trend, there are also many who have branded it “stupid”. A lot of people have also said that the trend triggers their anxiety, while others have blasted it, saying that it will take up the valuable time of doctors. A podiatrist known as Lucia has also been commenting on the videos to warn people about the potential issues they could be causing themselves. She wrote: “As a podiatrist, if you knew the long term damage that even dropping something light on your foot can do, you would not do this.”

TikTok employs safety teams to detect hashtags which are linked to potentially harmful trends and then remove content which appears to promote dangerous behaviour which breaches its community guidelines. Certain hashtags then bring up warnings when searched.

At the time of writing, on the afternoon of Monday February 24, videos under the hashtag can still be viewed on TikTok and no warning appears.