Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jon-Adrian “JJ” Velazquez, known for his role in the film Sing Sing, was officially exonerated on Monday after spending nearly 24 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

The 48-year-old actor was cleared of his wrongful murder conviction in a Manhattan courthouse, where he was surrounded by friends, family, and supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holding back tears, Velazquez embraced his mother, who wept and cried out, “27 years!” - a reference to how long it has been since his wrongful conviction. The courtroom was filled with those who stood by him, including Sing Sing co-stars Clarence Maclin, director Greg Kwedar, and Brent Buell, the playwright whose character is portrayed by Paul Raci in the film. Members of the production company A24 were also present to show their support.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Velazquez, wearing a hat that read “End of an Error,” briefly addressed the media before sitting down with NBC’s Lester Holt. Reflecting on the years he lost behind bars, Velazquez stated, “I was kidnapped by this country and enslaved.” He added, “This is not a celebration. This is an indictment of the system.”

Jon-Adrian “JJ” Velazquez, known for his role in the film Sing Sing, was officially exonerated on Monday after spending nearly 24 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. | TNS/Getty

Velazquez was convicted in 1998 for the murder of a retired New York police officer, despite not matching the suspect’s description and having an alibi corroborated by phone records. His case gained widespread attention after Dateline NBC conducted a 10-year investigation, which aired in 2012 and revealed new evidence supporting his innocence. Although the Manhattan District Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit reviewed the case, they initially allowed the conviction to stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Velazquez was granted executive clemency by then-Governor Andrew Cuomo in August 2021 and was released from Sing Sing prison after serving 23 years, eight months, and seven days. In October 2022, President Joe Biden personally apologised to Velazquez during a criminal justice reform forum, stating he was sorry "on behalf of all society" for the wrongful conviction.

For Velazquez, the exoneration represents the removal of the "scarlet letter" he has carried since his conviction. “I’m getting a part of my dignity back,” he said. However, he remains haunted by the years he lost. “There’s nothing they can do to give me back the 24 years I lost,” Velazquez said. "There’s a spirit of vindication, but there’s still a lot of trauma that’s unaddressed - that the system refuses to address."

Jon-Adrian "JJ" Velazquez said “I’m getting a part of my dignity back" following his exoneration | SXSW Conference & Festivals via

In addition to acting, Velazquez is a dedicated criminal justice reform advocate. He is a founding member of Voices From Within, an initiative aimed at addressing crime and incarceration through the perspectives of incarcerated people. He began working on the film Sing Sing less than a year after his release, describing it as "one of the most important things I’ve done in my life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film, based on true events, follows John “Divine G” Whitfield, played by Colman Domingo, a man imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit. Velazquez, who was wrongfully imprisoned at the same facility, found personal resonance in the story. The production operated on a community-based financial model, with cast and crew members being paid equally and sharing in the film’s success.

Velazquez’s journey will be further explored in the upcoming MSNBC docuseriesThe Sing Sing Chronicles, directed by Dawn Porter. Looking forward, Velazquez hopes to continue his acting career. “I’m doing what I’m passionate about," he said. "What I always said I was going to do when I was inside, I’m actually doing now.”