Celebrity fans including Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo have been reacting to Jonathan Bailey being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025 and fans, including celebrities have been reacting to the news. He shared People magazine’s Instagram post on his own social media and wrote: #jonathanbailey is PEOPLE’s 2025 #SexiestManAlive! ⭐️ Brimming with charm, wit and almost unfairly handsome looks, it’s no wonder the ‘Wicked: For Good’ actor dove headfirst into our hearts. Read more at the link in our bio, and pick up your copy on newsstands this week. | 📷: @jasonhetheringtonstudio.”

In response Cynthia Erivo said: “YEEEEESSSSSSS!!!!! Now the world knows what I’ve known all along 😏 I LOVE YOU! CONGRATULATIONS!!! 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚,” whilst Matt Bomer wrote: “👏👏👏🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One fan wrote: “This is exactly the kind of uniting cause to bring us together in such divisive times,” whilst another said: “Jonnnnnyyy! This is deserved beyond measure, congrats! The first openly gay Sexiest Man Alive too, which is amazing!”

Jonathan Bailey is People’s Sexiest Man Alive, does he have a boyfriend, was he linked to James Ellis and Matt Bomer? Jonathan Bailey attends the "Wicked" New York Premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on November 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

When it comes to his personal life, Jonathan Bailey is notoriously private. He was linked to actor James Olivier in 2019 after he kissed him at the Olivier Awards and also to his Fellow Travelers co-star Matt Bomer. However, Matt is married to publicist Simon Hall and the couple share three children together.

In 2022, Jonathan Bailey told GQ that “I reached a point where I thought, F**k this, I'd much prefer to hold my boyfriend's hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part.”

In January 2025 he discussed his sexuality with British Vogue and recalled having a sleepover at primary school and he asked them:: “Guys, guys, who else thinks they’re gay? Do you? I do. I do.’ It was a conversation I really, really wanted to have, to see if everyone else was on the same page,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But everyone went quiet.” Then a teacher called him out in front of the whole class. “I was having trouble with my work and he said, ‘Well, if you weren’t so busy being a fairy you’d understand.”

Jonathan Bailey also said: “I had a boyfriend who wasn’t experienced at holding hands in public. We got heckled in London. But that kind of behaviour is now outweighed by the smiles you get.”

He was also asked by Vogue if he is currently in a relationship and in response, Jonathan Bailey said: “Not discussing that.”