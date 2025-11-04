Jurassic World and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The selection was unveiled Monday night on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. “It’s an honor of a lifetime,” Bailey said of the title. “And I want to say, Jimmy, thank you so much for turning it down so I could be here.”

2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the Sexiest Man Alive award. As Bailey sat down for his interview, Fallon unveiled Bailey’s two covers. One features him chest deep in a rocky ocean, and the other features him shirtless while holding a fluffy dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bailey explained he first heard he was the Sexiest Man Alive at the beginning of 2025 while appearing in a production of Shakespeare’s “Richard II.” “The only thing madder than doing ‘Richard II’ was to be invited into this,” Bailey said. “And also in 2025, I’m sort of thrilled that People Magazine has invited someone in, to bestow this honor on someone who can really cherish the value of a sexy man.”

Jurassic World and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Bailey’s was widely introduced to TV audiences in 2020 as the titular Lord Anthony Bridgerton on Netflix’s royal drama series “Bridgerton.” More recently, the British actor has broken onto the big screen playing Prince Fiyero in “Wicked” and Dr. Henry Loomis in “Jurassic World: Rebirth.”

But he also starred in British crime drama Broadchurch. He was part of the the ITV police drama just before making it big. He played Olivia Colman’s nephew, the ambitious reporter Olly Stevens, in the first two series of Broadchurch. According to IMDB, the star is 5 feet 11 inches (1.80 m) tall.