The husband of King of the Hill actor Jonathan Joss says the voice star was killed in a homophobic attack after years of threats and harassment.

San Antonio police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting, which occurred Sunday evening.

Joss, 59, best known for voicing the Native American character John Redcorn in the long-running animated series, was shot outside the remains of his former home, which had burned down earlier this year.

His husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, issued a public statement Monday describing the killing as a hate crime. “My husband Jonathan Joss and I were involved in a shooting while checking the mail at the site of our former home,” he wrote. “That home was burned down after over two years of threats from people in the area who repeatedly told us they would set it on fire. We reported these threats to law enforcement multiple times and nothing was done.”

According to Gonzales, the pair returned to the property and discovered what appeared to be the skull and harness of one of their dogs who had died in the fire. “This caused both of us severe emotional distress,” he said. “We began yelling and crying in response to the pain of what we saw. While we were doing this a man approached us. He started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired.”

“Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired, Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life.”

TMZ reported that police arrested 60-year-old Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja a block away from the scene. He has been charged with murder and is being held on $200,000 bond. Eyewitnesses told TMZ the men had a history of disputes, and that Sunday’s incident was preceded by an argument after Joss saw the remains of his dog. Police say the suspect opened fire during the altercation.

But Gonzales insists this wasn’t just a neighbourhood quarrel — it was the violent culmination of targeted hate. “He was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other,” he wrote. “Jonathan is my husband. He gave me more love in our time together than most people ever get. We were newlyweds. We picked Valentine’s Day. We were in the process of looking for a trailer and planning our future.”

Joss, who also appeared in Parks and Recreation as Chief Ken Hotate and had roles in True Grit, Tulsa King, and The Magnificent Seven, was a prominent Native American actor with a loyal fanbase.

“To everyone who supported him, his fans, his friends, know that he valued you deeply,” Gonzales said. “He saw you as family.” “My focus now is on protecting Jonathan’s legacy and honoring the life we built together. Jonathan saved my life. I will carry that forward. I will protect what he built.”

Despite the husband’s claim, San Antonio PD said on X that the investigation has found “no evidence to indicate that (the murder) was related to his sexual orientation.” The force added: “SAPD investigators handle these allegations very seriously and have thoroughly reviewed all available information. Should any new evidence come to light, the suspect will be charged accordingly.”

There’s not much public information about Tristan Kern de Gonzales but the couple married on Valentine's Day 2025.