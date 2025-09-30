Hollywood actor Josh Hartnett was rushed to hospital after being involved in a car crash while filming a new Netflix series in Canada.

The collision took place just before 1am on Thursday, September 25 in St John’s, the capital of Newfoundland, Canada. Hartnett, 47, was briefly hospitalised to be treated for his injuries after an SUV he was riding in collided with a police vehicle.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) confirmed that a 59-year-old man was driving the vehicle carrying the actor at the time of the collision. Cops have appealed for information relating to the incident.

RNC said in a statement: “The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is investigating following a collision involving one of its patrol vehicles in St. John’s.

“The two-vehicle collision at the intersection of New Cove Road and Elizabeth Avenue happened shortly before 1 a.m. today. There was significant damage to both of the vehicles involved. The 59-year-old male driver and the 47-year-old male passenger of the SUV were sent to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries. The male officer went to hospital as a precaution.”

Hartnett was reportedly in Canada filming a new untitled Netflix series. Other members of the cast on the untitled project include Mackenzie Davis, Darrin Baker, Charlie Heaton, Tanchay Redvers, Joshua Close, Rohan Campbell, Ruby Stokes, Kaleb Horn, Willow Kean and Natasha Henstridge.

Hartnett is best known for his roles in huge Hollywood blockbusters such as Pearl Harbour, Sin City, Oppenheimer. He also appeared in the M. Night Shyamalan flick Trap in 2024.