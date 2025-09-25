TV legend William Shatner was rushed to hospital following a medical emergency at his home in Los Angeles.

The 95-year-old actor was transported to hospital on Wednesday afternoon (September 24) after a issue occured with his blood sugar, according to celebrity news outlet TMZ.

A source told the website that the iconic Captain Kirk actor called emergency services as a precaution after suffering from the medical issue. They added that the star is doing “good” and is “resting comfortably”.

Shatner made his name on the hit sci-fi series Star Trek in the 1960s and went on to appear in the animated series based on the show. He also appeared as Captain Kirk in the first seven Star Trek feature films, with his final appearance as the Enterprise captain coming in Star Trek generations in 1994.

Shatner has gone on to appear in films such as Miss Congeniality, Dodgeball, and lent his voice to animated hits such as Over The Hedge. His other notable television work has included the title role in the 1980s police drama series TJ Hooker, and noughties legal dramas The Practice and Boston Legal.

In 2023, he took part in the documentary You Can Call me Bill, which followed his personal story from his Star Trek breakthrough to his rise to superfame across the globe. He spoke to Variety at the time about taking part in the production, saying: “I've turned down a lot of offers to do documentaries before. But I don't have long to live.

“Whether I keel over as I’m speaking to you or 10 years from now, my time is limited, so that’s very much a factor.”

He has been no stranger to space since hanging up his Captain Kirk boots. In 2021, he made headlines when he took part in a flight on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin shuttle, which launched into space for 11 minutes. The actor called the moment “the most profound experience I can imagine” and revealed that he was emotional upon their arrival back on Earth.

He said: “I’m so filled with emotion about what just happened. It’s extraordinary, extraordinary. It’s so much larger than me and life. It hasn’t got anything to do with the little green men and the blue orb. It has to do with the enormity and the quickness and the suddenness of life and death. To see the blue color whip by you, and now you’re staring into blackness … everybody in the world needs to do this. Everybody in the world needs to see this.”