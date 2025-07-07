Actor Julian McMahon has died aged 56 after a cancer battle. | Getty Images

Nicolas Cage will remember Julian McMahon as a "kind and intelligent man" after he tragically died of bone cancer Waldenström's macroglobulinemia.

The actor died from cancer on July 2, aged 56, and his former co-star in The Surfer - the 2024 psychological thriller film - has paid a glowing tribute to Julian, describing him as "one of [his] favourite people".

Nicolas told Deadline: "Such deeply saddening news. I spent six weeks working with Julian, and he was the most talented of actors. Our scenes together on The Surfer were amongst my favourites I have ever participated in, and Julian is one of my favourite people. He was a kind and intelligent man. My love to his family."

Elsewhere, Dylan Walsh - who starred alongside Julian in Nip/Tuck, the hit TV medical drama - has admitted to being "stunned" by the news. The 61-year-old actor said: "We rode this wave together and I loved him. My heart goes out to Kelly and Maddy.

"Jules! I know you’d want me to say something to make you smile — all the inside jokes. All those years you had my back, and my god, we laughed. My heart is with you. Rest in peace."

The late actor played Jess LaCroix in FBI: Most Wanted, the police crime drama, and Dick Wolf - who created the FBI franchise - has expressed his shock and sadness. He said: "What shocking news. All of us at Wolf Entertainment are deeply saddened by Julian’s passing and our condolences go out to his entire family."

Julian's passing was announced by his wife Kelly McMahon on Friday. In a statement given to Deadline, she said: "With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer.

"Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories."