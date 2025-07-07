Pop legend Rick Astley believes the song sounds too much like him to listen to any more!

They were both legends of the 80s, adored by millions of fans and created by the pop factory Stock, Aitken and Waterman - but conspiracy theories are still spinning decades later.

The recording techniques and digital wizardry used to improve the sound of top artists of the day was never far from the headlines and discussed in school yards across the country throughout the 1980s.

And it turns out that even the superstars who we were all talking about, are still reeling from some of the best conspiracy theories of the time.

So much so that, even in 2025, Rick Astley refuses to listen to I Should Be So Lucky by Kylie Minogue ... because fans believed he was behind the voice on the smash-hit track.

The 59-year-old star admits he has stopped listening to Kylie's 1987 hit single because he's been told that it sounds like him.

Asked to name a song that he no longer listens to, Rick told the Observer newspaper: "I Should Be So Lucky by Kylie Minogue, because apparently when you slow it down to 33rpm, it sounds like me. Even I nearly believed it was me when I first heard it. To clarify: I definitely did not sing the Kylie version of I Should Be So Lucky."

By contrast, Ricky cited Big Yellow Taxi by Joni Mitchell as the first song he fell in love with. The singer shared: "I’ve got two older brothers and an older sister. My sister played the grooves out of Big Yellow Taxi by Joni Mitchell. When I got my chance, I’d put on I Wan’na Be like You from The Jungle Book."

Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue with two gold discs at a press conference at Maxim's in London, 6th July 1988. The awards are for her singles 'Got to Be Certain' and 'I Should Be So Lucky'. | Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Rick has also confessed to being a big fan of the Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro. The pop star actually finds listening to Bubbles, their 2010 hit single, to be "really powering".

He said: "I like to go for a long walk in the morning, and I’m a big Biffy Clyro fan. I’ll put on the Only Revolutions album, and by the time it gets to Bubbles, I’ll be really powering."

Rick has sold more than 40 million records during his career, but he previously described fame as his biggest disappointment. The Never Gonna Give You Up hitmaker has travelled around the world with his music, yet Rick still feels underwhelmed by fame.

Asked to name his biggest disappointment, Rick told the Guardian newspaper: "Fame. The upside is not worth the downside - you can't turn fame on and off, and have privacy."

Despite this, Rick finds that music still has the power to lift his mood. The singer said: "I wouldn't go so far as to say I've got depression, but I wake up some days and I am just not very happy. I have to get myself into a better mood, and music does that for me quite often."