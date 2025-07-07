Craig Charles is known throughout the galaxy as the curry-loving last human alive Dave Lister in the science fiction sitcom Red Dwarf. | Image: @RedDwarfHQ/x

It was double disappointment for sci-fi fans over the weekend and two superstars cancelled appearances due to ill health.

Craig Charles pulled out of an appearance at a fan event in London over the weekend after "being violently ill for hours".

The Red Dwarf star had been due to attend the London Film and Comic-Con event alongside his castmates Danny John-Jules, Robert Llewellyn and Hattie Hayridge, but was struck down with a nasty illness which left him unable to work.

Organisers posted a statement on Facebook - which has since been deleted - which explained: "We contacted Craig at 9am to be be told that due to a family emergency he would not be in until 11am.

"At 11:30am we spent 20 minutes knocking on his hotel room door where there was no answer. His Red Dwarf colleagues were able to contact him at 12.30 where he confirmed he was ill and unable to attend. These are the facts.

"The Group shot [photo opportunity with fans] will go ahead with Danny, Robert and Hattie and ticket holders will receive an automatic £60 refund to allow for the change of line up. If anybody does not want the group shot, any unused tickets will automatically be refunded after the show."

Craig later took to X to explain what happened, revealing he'd become ill overnight and was unable to attend the event. He wrote: "I'd just like to say sorry to showmasters and the fans at comicon. I made it to the hotel but woke up at 3 this morning with stomach pains. I then proceeded to be violently ill for hours. Not a pretty sight. I tried to see if it would wear off but at 10 am I called it off and came back to Manchester.

"I'm feeling slightly better now and I'm drinking lots of water and electrolytes. Again sorry for the cancellation and I look forward to next time."

The event had also been due to feature fellow Red Dwarf star Chris Barrie, but he also pulled out of the appearance citing medical issues. In a statement posted on his website, Chris explained: "Hello Everyone. I’m going to be brief, but over the last week I have been dealing with a medical situation which I am only just beginning to get my head around. In the light of this I shall be attending no more events over the summer and into the autumn. Updates on all this will be issued as and when ...

"Obviously I shall miss not being with the posse in London this Sunday but I’m afraid that is the way it is. Enjoy!"

Chris has cancelled all of his upcoming appearance apart from an appearance at the Scarborough Unleashed Comic-Con on November 9.