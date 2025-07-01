A mechanic was driving ‘crazy fast’ when he ploughed into a mum of two on a high street.

Catherine Bradford was catapulted through the air when she was hit by the MG ZR car driven by Alex Rickwood.

She was thrown from the pavement on to a grass verge and - and was hit so hard that a witness thought they had seen car debris in the air, not a person. The car also hit a lamppost and knocked it over.

Catherine, 52, who was wearing a bright pink running top at the time, was declared dead at the scene and is thought to have been killed instantly.

Rickwood, 32, has been jailed after admitting causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving an uninsured vehicle, and fraudulently using a trade plate.

Serious Collision Investigator, Detective Constable Matthew Jones, said: “Catherine’s family have been left utterly heartbroken by their loss and I hope today’s verdict somehow enables them to move on from this tragedy and they can begin to rebuild their lives.

“As a mechanic and a professional driver, Alex Rickwood should have known better. He was irresponsible and reckless and his actions that day changed the lives of many people, not least his own – he should take the considerable time he will spend in prison to reflect on the choices he made and the devastation they caused.

“A car in the wrong hands is a lethal weapon – sadly, this is often not appreciated enough until tragedy happens.”

The incident happened in Dowlais, South Wales, on September 19, 2022.

One eyewitness described his driving as ‘crazy fast’. His friend – the car’s owner – was a front seat passenger at the time. Rickwood lost control of the car at a bend on the High Street, and ploughed straight into Catherine.

A member of the public who was first on the scene stopped her car and ran over to Catherine who had come to rest on a grass verge. She carried out CPR until paramedics, including crew members of the Air Ambulance, took over, but their efforts were in vain and she was pronounced deceased at the scene. It is believed the force of the collision killed her instantly.

Rickwood, of Wern Isaf, Dowlais, suffered minor cuts and bruises while the friend – who told officers the car was being driven too fast – suffered a broken arm.

Rickwood, a mechanic and a qualified heavy goods vehicle driver, fraudulently used a trade plate whilst driving the car. He appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, June 30, when he was jailed for five years and five months, and was banned from driving for more than seven years.

As reported by Wales Online, Catherine’s daughter Megan Thomas told the court learning of her mum’s death was the “worst day of my life”.

She added: “The blue flashing lights still haunt me to this day. ‘I’m sorry but with the description you have given us, it does sound like Cath, and she has passed away.’ The sound that came out of me at that moment didn’t feel real. I felt like I was dying too. There was nothing we could do. It was so final. So unfair. It shouldn’t have been her.

“My life will never be the same again. The future that I pictured for myself has been taken away with one selfish, unforgivable act. My mam was my best friend, someone I went to for everything and anything. Who do I go to now? Who will give me advice only a mother can give? That’s all been ripped away from me…Now it’s two years on and we all still feel broken. My mam should still be here with us.”