The families of two teenage best friends killed in a car crash have paid an emotional tribute to them.

Harrison Carter and George Stephenson were both passengers in the car which was involved in a collision in the early hours.

The family of Harrison, 18, said: “We would like to thank everyone, particularly our friends, family, The Kings School and Lincolnshire Police for the compassion and support shown to us following the terrible accident, that took our beloved son Harrison and his best friend George.

“Harrison touched so many lives and was a bright, talented and beautiful person both inside and out. As you can imagine, we are utterly heartbroken. Due to the nature of the accident, many families have been affected and our thoughts are with all those involved.”

George Stephenson, 17, left, and Harrison Carter, 18, who were killed in a car crash in Lincolnshire in the early hours of June 20 | Issued by Lincolnshire Police

The family of George, who was a passenger in the same car, said: “We, as a family, would like to thank everyone for their support at this incredibly difficult time.

“Losing George in such a tragic accident, has devastated us all, and our lives will never be the same again. He brought so much love and joy to so many people and was a truly kind and caring boy. Whilst we deal with our loss, and the police continue their investigation, we urge people not to speculate on the cause of this accident.

“Many lives have been shattered and nothing will bring our beautiful boy home.”

Two people were arrested after the collision. An 18-year-old woman, driving a black Kia Niro, and an 18-year-old man, driving a blue Ford Fiesta, were both arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The man has been bailed, and the woman has been released under investigation. Police say they are still investigating. The crash happened on Toll Bar Road near Marston in Lincolnshire at 1.46am on June 20.