A teenager was raped in a public toilet at a popular beach in the UK.

Police said the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning at Bournemouth beach in Dorset. A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Dorset Police said they received a report at 1.57am that a woman in her late teens had been raped in a toilet near Undercliff Drive, a road that runs along the beach sheltered by low cliffsides. The area has been cordoned off while detectives investigate.

The suspect remains in custody while specialist officers are supporting the victim. A spokesperson for Dorset Police said: “Officers are carrying out increased patrols in the area and we would encourage anyone with concerns to please speak with an officer”.

The incident comes after a brawl at the popular beach last weekend. A teenage girl was taken to hospital and two police officers were assaulted during the disorder near Bournemouth beach.

Shortly before the incident, Dorset Police confirmed it also received reports of a fight in the nearby Lower Gardens. The force put a dispersal order in place on Monday covering areas including the seafront area and other locations in Bournemouth town centre.

Three teenage girls and a 35-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of affray in connection to the Lower Gardens incident, while a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker in relation to the incident on Pier Approach.