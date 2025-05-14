Police are investigating after a body was found on a clifftop at a popular UK beach resort.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was discovered in the area of West Cliff Garden in Bournemouth at 12.10pm on Tuesday (13 May). Police and two ambulances rushed to the area but tragically the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said: “Their death is currently being treated as unexplained but there is currently nothing to indicate third party involvement. Enquiries will continue to establish the circumstances surrounding their death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate the person’s next of kin.” A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: “We were called at 12:11hrs on Tuesday 13 May to an incident in Bournemouth. We sent two double-crewed land ambulances, and an operations officer to the scene.”

As reported, police cordoned off an area of West Cliff Green and all entrance points. Forensics officers were reportedly on the scene later in the day.