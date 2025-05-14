West Cliff Garden Bournemouth: Mystery as body found on clifftop in popular UK seaside town - police investigating 'unexplained' death
It was discovered in the area of West Cliff Garden in Bournemouth at 12.10pm on Tuesday (13 May). Police and two ambulances rushed to the area but tragically the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for Dorset Police said: “Their death is currently being treated as unexplained but there is currently nothing to indicate third party involvement. Enquiries will continue to establish the circumstances surrounding their death.
“Enquiries are ongoing to locate the person’s next of kin.” A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: “We were called at 12:11hrs on Tuesday 13 May to an incident in Bournemouth. We sent two double-crewed land ambulances, and an operations officer to the scene.”