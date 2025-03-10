A body has been found on a beach in Spain that has previously been named one of the best in Mallorca.

The body of a man reckoned to be aged between 17 and 20 was found in Cala Deià on Saturday morning (8 March). A fisherman raised the alarm at around 9am. Guardia Civil divers went to the spot where the body was floating in the sea.

The body was taken to Port Soller, where it was verified that there was no documentation. Physical features indicated that the man was from north Africa. The body was later transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine, where an autopsy will be performed.

Cala Deià has recently been named by Lonely Planet as one of the best beaches in Mallorca. Lonely Planet named the beach as being the best for an international crowd.

It said: “Cala de Deià is best reached via a short, steep 2.5km-walk (1.5 miles) from the pretty village of Deià. The rocky cove is popular with the international crowd, and rustic chiringuitos serve simple but pricey meals. Parking is difficult in high season, so consider hiking from the village or taking one of the buses from Deià that operate from May to October.”

The body being found comes after other bodies have been found in the Balearics recently. Currently all indications are that they were migrants in small boats who had drowned. According to the Majorca Daily Bulleting the Guardia Civil suspect that more bodies will be found in the coming days because of winds at present that are causing them to be dragged by currents.