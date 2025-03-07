My sister’s partner lives in Cornwall and was heading back home the other day. We looked at flights from Birmingham to Newquay and we were shocked at the journey.

We couldn’t believe our eyes when Skyscanner showed that in order to get down to Newquay from Birmingham Airport the flight would take you to Spain first and then back to the UK. If I wanted a flight to Newquay this Saturday (8 March) I would have to have an eight hour stop in Malaga, Spain, and it would cost me around £184.

There’s even a flight that has a 23-hour flight in Dublin and would cost £140. But absolutely no direct flights from Birmingham Airport to Newquay. You have to take a diversion to a different country, it’s ridiculous!

(Photo: NationalWorld/Mark Hall) | NationalWorld/Mark Hall

If you want to fly down to Newquay you have to have a day trip somewhere else first. It is much easier to take the 5-hour journey down by car - and train, which is cheaper! On Saturday 8 March I could get a train from Birmingham New Street to Reading which would cost maximum £28 depending on which one you get and takes around two hours. Then a train from Reading to Newquay which costs around £40.

Albeit it is taking around five hours on this journey at the moment due to a rail replacement bus, but it is far cheaper than getting a flight. And you can get there way earlier.

The annoying part is that if I look at flights from Gatwick there are direct ones that just take one hour and 20 minutes. The price is still steep at £197 on Saturday 8 March - but at least Londoners have the option. There should be more availability from airports in the Midlands. If you have family, like myself, down in Cornwall it would make it so much easier than having to take long car journeys.

The fact that I’d have to go to Malaga in Spain in order to get to Newquay is bonkers and bizarre. A very long and unnecessary diversion, and one I’m sure not many people have done. Would you?