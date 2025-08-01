Pop star Justin Timberlake has been flooded with support after unveiling his 'debilitating' health diagnosis.

Pop star Justin Timberlake has disclosed that he has been battling Lyme disease, making the announcement through social media on Thursday. The 44-year-old musician described the tick-borne illness as "relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically" in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Among other things, I've been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease – which I don't say so you feel bad for me – but to shed some light on what I've been up against behind the scenes," Timberlake wrote. The former NSYNC member's tour, which began in April 2024, had drawn criticism from some attendees who noted what appeared to be signs of exhaustion during performances.

The singer revealed that he experienced severe nerve pain and extreme exhaustion whilst performing, yet chose to persist with his tour schedule despite the physical challenges. "When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be on stage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness," he explained in his post.

The musician acknowledged his reluctance to discuss his health publicly, stating he was "raised to keep something like this to yourself" but wanted transparency to prevent misinterpretation of his struggles. His wife, actress Jessica Biel, demonstrated her support by sharing his announcement on her Instagram Story alongside a photograph of their son embracing Timberlake, accompanied by heart emojis.

Fans have flooded him with support. One said: "You are so loved, and we'll be here supporting whatever you decide to do next".

Another added: “Justin you are so appreciated. Thank you for showing up for us time and time again."

Lyme disease, transmitted through infected tick bites, can cause fever, fatigue, joint pain and neurological problems. The condition affects approximately 476,000 Americans annually, according to health authorities.