Kate Garraway: Good Morning Britain host appeals for help after receiving 'unsettling post' addressed to late husband Derek Draper
Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has appealed for help after she received “unsettling post making demands” of her late husband Derek Draper.
The TV presenter took to X (formerly Twitter) to request help from Haringey Council after receiving the post addressed to Derek. She said: “@haringeycouncil please help – have been trying for ten days solid to speak to someone about my husband passing away – following unsettling post making demands which obviously he can’t respond to. I just cannot get through.
“Again today nearly 50 mins wait & before I could …. the man put me straight back to the beginning – another 20 mins and then it timed out as shuts at 5pm. Is there a bereavement service or SOMETHING!!!!.”
Kate, 56, did not reveal what demands were being made of her husband, who passed away in January at the age of 56 following a battle with Long Covid. It comes after she revealed in an ITV documentary that she had racked up huge debts after spending £16,000 per month for the care of her husband while he was alive.
Kate said in the programme: “Derek’s care costs more than my salary from ITV and that is before you pay for a mortgage, before you pay any household bills, before you pay for anything for the kids, so we are at a crunch point. I am in debt. I can’t earn enough money to cover my debt because I am managing Derek’s care and I can’t even use the money I do have to support Derek’s recovery because it’s going on the basics all the time.”
However, the ITV star said that she did not “regret or begrudge” spending the money to help her husband. Kate also opened up about her wish to honour Derek’s legacy by fighting for change in the care system. She said that the current system feels like it is “there to catch you out” when it should be there to “catch you when you fall”.
