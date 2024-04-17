Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has appealed for help after she received “unsettling post making demands” of her late husband Derek Draper.

The TV presenter took to X (formerly Twitter) to request help from Haringey Council after receiving the post addressed to Derek. She said: “@haringeycouncil please help – have been trying for ten days solid to speak to someone about my husband passing away – following unsettling post making demands which obviously he can’t respond to. I just cannot get through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Again today nearly 50 mins wait & before I could …. the man put me straight back to the beginning – another 20 mins and then it timed out as shuts at 5pm. Is there a bereavement service or SOMETHING!!!!.”

Kate, 56, did not reveal what demands were being made of her husband, who passed away in January at the age of 56 following a battle with Long Covid. It comes after she revealed in an ITV documentary that she had racked up huge debts after spending £16,000 per month for the care of her husband while he was alive.

Kate said in the programme: “Derek’s care costs more than my salary from ITV and that is before you pay for a mortgage, before you pay any household bills, before you pay for anything for the kids, so we are at a crunch point. I am in debt. I can’t earn enough money to cover my debt because I am managing Derek’s care and I can’t even use the money I do have to support Derek’s recovery because it’s going on the basics all the time.”