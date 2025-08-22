They are a divided family more famous for making headlines than much else but Katie Price says she feels "at peace" following the latest very public spat with her ex-husband Peter Andre.

The former couple had a falling out after Katie alleged she was told she couldn't appear on her 18-year-old daughter Princess' new reality show, The Princess Diaries, and was "very upset" the teenager and her 20-year-old brother Junior had signed up with Peter's management team. The Mysterious Girl star hitting back at her in a scathing statement to the surprise of some fans.

However, Katie now insists she's not worried about the spat. During an appearance on The Katie Price Show podcast, she explained: "It's been full on [this week], but I want people to know: I own my s***. It's very well documented, and I've always said how I've learned from my past. I'd always have a reaction to things, then it would spiral out of control, and this and that, and then spiralling out of control would make more headlines.

"I'm so at peace with everything. At. Peace. I don't need to rise to people, and what I say on my podcast is generally my opinion, what I feel, and I don't lie about anything. Nothing ... Everything's in my lawyer's hands now. I'm not being bullied or gaslighted anymore from anybody."

Katie went on to insist her relationship with Princess hasn't suffered, saying: "She [Princess] knows the score, she knows what it's like, but she also knows, because we always talk, we know that everything's not always what it seems. I love my kids, and that's all that matters – and they love me."

Katie and Peter were married between 2005 and 2009 and are parents to Junior and Princess, while Katie has three more children from subsequent relationships and the singer has three kids with his wife Emily.

Peter previously hit out at Katie in a statement in which he claimed Junior and Princess lived with him for "their safety" and admitted staying silent on their personal situation has been "frustrating" over the years.

In the message posted on Instagram, he explained: "For sixteen years, I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family, out of respect for my children and loved ones, but staying silent has been incredibly frustrating. That ends today. The latest comments about my children's welfare and living arrangements compel me to set the record straight. For well-documented reasons, and for their safety, Junior and Princess came into my care in 2018 and remained with me until they reached adulthood.

"In 2019, the family courts issued a legally binding order to enforce this arrangement. I have never made this public before, out of respect for my children. In 2011 and 2015, publicly documented court cases, found my ex-wife had made false claims. She was ordered to pay substantial damages and legal costs, and to apologise, to me and my management. The same falsehoods are being repeated today."

Peter went on to add: "Unfortunately, there are many more lies and baseless accusations I have yet to address. Those will now be dealt with in the coming months."

A spokesperson for Katie told the Mirror newspaper: "Kate is in a much better and clear headspace and is at peace with the situation, this was in the past and she doesn't feel the need to bring up tit for tat comments, but more importantly she's dealing with this the right way and it's now in her lawyers hands. Kate will no longer be gaslight and bullied as she once was."