Keeley Hawes stars in Miss Austen: Who was her first husband, when did she meet and marry Matthew Macfadyen?

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht

Associate Editor, NationalWorld

2nd Feb 2025, 6:00am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Keeley Hawes plays the role of Cassandra Austen, the sister of novelist Jane Austen in the new BBC drama Miss Austen.

For someone who has always been obsessed with the 19th century novel, Jane Austen and Pride & Prejudice, I am more than a little excited about the new BBC drama Miss Austen which is streaming on BBC One from February 2.

British actress Keeley Hawes, who starred as Zoe Reynolds in the BBC spy series Spooks and has appeared in n Our Mutual Fame and Tipping the Velvet. According to the synopsis on the BBC website, “The drama begins in 1830, many years after Jane has died. Cassandra (Keeley Hawes) rushes to visit Isabella (Rose Leslie), the niece of her long-dead fiancé, who is about to lose her home following her father’s death. Cassandra is ostensibly there to help Isabella, but her real motive is to find a hidden bundle of private letters which, in the wrong hands, she fears could destroy Jane’s reputation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keeley Hawes revealed that she “couldn’t read the script or the book without crying – it's incredibly emotional and very relatable. This is a story about relationships and families and what people mean to each other, and how we experience love, loss and life.”

Keeley Hawes plays the role of Cassandra Austen, the sister of novelist Jane Austen in the new BBC drama Miss Austen. L-R: Rose Leslie, Keeley Hawes, Mirren Mack and Jessica HynesKeeley Hawes plays the role of Cassandra Austen, the sister of novelist Jane Austen in the new BBC drama Miss Austen. L-R: Rose Leslie, Keeley Hawes, Mirren Mack and Jessica Hynes
Keeley Hawes plays the role of Cassandra Austen, the sister of novelist Jane Austen in the new BBC drama Miss Austen. L-R: Rose Leslie, Keeley Hawes, Mirren Mack and Jessica Hynes | Robert Viglasky/ BBC

Away from her professional life, Keeley Hawes is married to Succession star Matthew Macfadyen and the couple met on the set of BBC’s Spooks in 2002. Keeley was married at the time to cartoonist Spencer McCallum, and the couple had a baby son Myles.

Miss Austen star Keeley Hawes is married to Succession actor Matthew Macfadyen,. The couple attended the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty ImagesMiss Austen star Keeley Hawes is married to Succession actor Matthew Macfadyen,. The couple attended the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Miss Austen star Keeley Hawes is married to Succession actor Matthew Macfadyen,. The couple attended the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images | Getty Images

Keeley has previously spoken about not becoming romantically involved with Matthew until her marriage was over and said: “I'm sure nobody would believe we never had an affair but we really didn't.” Keeley and Spencer’s marriage came to an end in 2004 and she and Matthew Macfadyen married in November of that year.

The couple became parents to daughter Maggie a month after their wedding. In 2005, Matthew Macfadyen told the Mail On Sunday that “It was awful because I realised I'd fallen for her. We weren't having an affair and it was a slow process. But I knew the effect she had on me. She's gorgeous. Everyone who meets her will tell you the same thing.”

Two years after the birth of their daughter Maggie, Keeley welcomed a son Ralph. Matthew is step-father to Myles McCallum, her son with first husband Spencer McCallum.

Related topics:BBC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice