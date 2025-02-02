Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Keeley Hawes plays the role of Cassandra Austen, the sister of novelist Jane Austen in the new BBC drama Miss Austen.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For someone who has always been obsessed with the 19th century novel, Jane Austen and Pride & Prejudice, I am more than a little excited about the new BBC drama Miss Austen which is streaming on BBC One from February 2.

British actress Keeley Hawes, who starred as Zoe Reynolds in the BBC spy series Spooks and has appeared in n Our Mutual Fame and Tipping the Velvet. According to the synopsis on the BBC website, “The drama begins in 1830, many years after Jane has died. Cassandra (Keeley Hawes) rushes to visit Isabella (Rose Leslie), the niece of her long-dead fiancé, who is about to lose her home following her father’s death. Cassandra is ostensibly there to help Isabella, but her real motive is to find a hidden bundle of private letters which, in the wrong hands, she fears could destroy Jane’s reputation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keeley Hawes revealed that she “couldn’t read the script or the book without crying – it's incredibly emotional and very relatable. This is a story about relationships and families and what people mean to each other, and how we experience love, loss and life.”

Keeley Hawes plays the role of Cassandra Austen, the sister of novelist Jane Austen in the new BBC drama Miss Austen. L-R: Rose Leslie, Keeley Hawes, Mirren Mack and Jessica Hynes | Robert Viglasky/ BBC

Away from her professional life, Keeley Hawes is married to Succession star Matthew Macfadyen and the couple met on the set of BBC’s Spooks in 2002. Keeley was married at the time to cartoonist Spencer McCallum, and the couple had a baby son Myles.

Miss Austen star Keeley Hawes is married to Succession actor Matthew Macfadyen,. The couple attended the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images | Getty Images

Keeley has previously spoken about not becoming romantically involved with Matthew until her marriage was over and said: “I'm sure nobody would believe we never had an affair but we really didn't.” Keeley and Spencer’s marriage came to an end in 2004 and she and Matthew Macfadyen married in November of that year.

The couple became parents to daughter Maggie a month after their wedding. In 2005, Matthew Macfadyen told the Mail On Sunday that “It was awful because I realised I'd fallen for her. We weren't having an affair and it was a slow process. But I knew the effect she had on me. She's gorgeous. Everyone who meets her will tell you the same thing.”

Two years after the birth of their daughter Maggie, Keeley welcomed a son Ralph. Matthew is step-father to Myles McCallum, her son with first husband Spencer McCallum.