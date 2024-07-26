Matt Smith and Kieran Hayler will reportedly star together in Sky Drama 'The Death of Bunny Munro', but Hayler has accused Smith of "bullying" him. Photos by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Kieran Hayler has accused Doctor Who actor Matt Smith of “bullying” him and labelled him as “mean”, after he reportedly had him “edited out” of a drama they were both cast in.

Earlier this month, it was reported that former stripper Hayler, aged 37, who was married to 46-year-old glamour model Katie Price from 2013 to 2018, had been seen filming scences for drama ‘The Death Of Bunny Munro’.

The drama, which will air soon on Sky, is currently being recorded around London and Brighton. 41-year-old Smith, who appeared as the 11th Doctor Who between 2010 and 2013, was also seen on set at Brighton’s Saltdean Lido at the beginning of the month. But, now it’s been reported that there was some friction between the two actors. Hayler’s role is said to be only small, but despite that Smith, who plays the titular character of Bunny Munro, was said to be “embarrassed” to be on screen with Hayler.

Hayler has had his say on the apparently awkard situation in an interview with The Sun. He said: “I'm not embarrassed, I'm more hurt somebody like that would say something when they don't even know me.

“For him to say what he has apparently said. . . It doesn't give much hope to young actors. I'm probably in 0.5 seconds of a scene with him. For me, it's like, f****** hell! It's like bullying. It's mean.”

Hayler also told the publication that he thinks “everyone should support each other” within the industry.

A Sky spokesperson told The Standard: “This is categorically untrue. Matt Smith has not requested Kieran be removed from the series.”

The show has been created based on a book of the same name written by musician and actor Nick Cave, and centres around the story of a sex addict - Bunny Munro - who goes on a road trip with his son after the death of his wife. The travel around Brighton at the same time as a serial killer is making his way towards the seaside resort.

It is still not known what role Hayler will be playing, or exactly when the series will air.