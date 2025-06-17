Following news of Kim Woodburn’s death aged 83, we take a look at her almost 20-year feud with former co-star Aggie Mackenzie.

It was confirmed today (June 17) that TV personality Kim Woodburn had passed away at the age of 83 after battling a “short illness”. The star was known to audiences as the ‘Queen of Clean’ alongside her co-star Aggie Mackenzie on the hit noughties show How Clean Is Your House?.

Kim and Aggie shot to fame when How Clean Is Your House? premiered in 2003. The show, which followed the pair as they cleaned dirty homes across the UK, ran until 2009, with both stars going on to appear in various reality TV shows.

But while the pair were the key the show’s success, behind-the-scenes the relationship between Kim and Aggie was a lot more frosty than was shown on screen. Here’s everything you need to know about the feud between Kim Woodburn and Aggie Mackenzie.

The late Kim Woodburn had a long-running feud with her How Clean Is Your House? co-star Aggie Mackenzie. | Getty Images

What happened between Kim Woodburn and Aggie Mackenzie?

Aggie has spoken out in the past about the “friction” between her and the ‘Queen of Clean’, saying of her time on the show: "I think we’re chalk and cheese. Because of the friction there was between us, it created this energy and so we knew how to be in front of the camera.

"I mean, most of it was ad lib. We had an idea of the storyline, but we just kind of made it up as we went along. I think for her it’s kind of normal to have conflict and I think that if things are calm and easy, I think she found that quite difficult. That’s not me, I like it easy peasy. There were lots of highs, and a few lows."

With this underlying friction, Aggie revealed that the pair’s relationship imploded while performing in a Brighton panto together in 2007. She said: "We were doing panto in Brighton. I was so shocked and upset and angry. I lost my rag with her. I said, 'You’ve really overstepped the mark now! We carried on working together for quite a while but the only speaking we did was on camera. It had all come to a bitter end.”

She revealed that the pair had “never spoken since”. Aggie had some strong feelings about her time working with Kim, calling the TV personality “a big, damaging part of my life”, adding: “I feel she almost destroyed me. I know that sounds extreme but she was this massive powerful figure.

"I was frightened of her. Everyone was. It's like any bully - they push and push and push. There were no boundaries, no limitations. It was as if Kim felt more entitled to the job, status and money than me. She was the 'main man' and the show could not go on without her. I was ordinary and dispensable."

Kim has only briefly commented on their relationship, telling GB News: “I very rarely discussed that and I'm going to tell you why. I think it's because I never say anything.

"Of course we fell out. And since we fell out and Aggie’s written a few columns about it, which I would never do about Aggie, but I'll tell you why I wouldn't. For six years she was marvellous in that show with me."

What is Aggie Mackenzie doing now?

Aggie, 69, is still working and has recently been seen in guest appearances on GB News. Since appearing on How Clean Is Your House?, the former Good Housekeeping journalist and writer also revealed that she pivoted in her career to become a yoga teacher.

She offers yoga session on Zoom from her home in North London. Her website states: “I’ve been qualified since July 2017, and teach small groups or one-to-ones, mainly from my home in north London and at workplaces. I teach mainly beginners and level 2, and am experienced at working with mixed-level groups."