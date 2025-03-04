The fiancée of Faster Pussycat lead singer Taime Downe, Kimberly Burch, has died after going overboard on an '80s-themed Royal Caribbean cruise, though her body has not yet been recovered, TMZ reports.

According to Kimberly’s mother, Carnell Burch, the 56-year-old fell from the ship shortly after a heated argument with Taime. Carnell told TMZ that Taime personally called her on Monday to inform her of the tragic incident. However, it remains unclear whether Kimberly jumped or accidentally fell from the vessel.

Carnell expressed doubts that her daughter would have intentionally harmed herself, saying: “Kimberly wasn’t dealing with any depression or emotional issues, and was actually excited about the trip out of Miami.” She also noted that Kimberly had been drinking during the cruise, which she described as out of character for her.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean Group confirmed the incident. It said: “Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort, is working with local authorities, and we are providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share.”

A US Coast Guard spokesperson told TMZ that the incident occurred approximately 20 miles from Freeport, Bahamas. The Coast Guard deployed a helicopter crew and other personnel to assist the Royal Bahamas Defense Force in search efforts. However, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force later suspended the search.

Kimberly was on the cruise accompanying Taime Downe and Faster Pussycat, who were featured performers on The 80s Cruise, a nostalgia-themed event that also included acts such as Squeeze, Adam Ant, Tiffany, and Men at Work. The incident reportedly took place on the first day of the seven-day roundtrip that departed from Miami.

Kimberly’s mother told TMZ that the family has not yet spoken with authorities and is actively trying to make contact as they seek to recover her body.

Kimberly and Taime had reportedly been together for six to seven years.