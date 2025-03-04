Famous for hosting children's TV and his poetry, Dublin’s Pat Ingoldsby has died “peacefully” his family has confirmed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beloved Irish children’s television presenter and poet, Pat Ingoldsby has died at the age of 82. He passed away peacefully at a nursing home in Dublin, his family has confirmed.

The verse-maker first rose to fame on kids TV in the 1980s, hosting RTÉ shows including Pat's Hat, Pat's Chat, and Pat's Pals. He also wrote plays for stage and for radio from Bats or Booze or Both in 1977 through to The Full Shilling in 1986, along with publishing short stories and writing a column for Irish newspaper, the Evening Press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he withdrew from mass media in the mid-1990s and became best known from then on for his poetry which he sold on the streets of Dublin, usually on Westmoreland Street or College Green.

A fluent Irish speaker Pat lived in Clontarf, in Dublin and remained part of Ireland's rich arts scene, sometimes opening art exhibitions, introducing new musicians, including This Year’s Love singer David Gray.

Beloved Irish children’s television presenter and poet, Pat Ingoldsby has died at the age of 82 | Family handout

His family paid tribute on Fanagans Kirwans funeral homes page saying Pat (Pa) of Clontarf and formerly of Malahide died peacefully on Saturday (March 1) in the care of the staff of Clontarf Private Nursing Home, “surrounded by his family”. It continued: “Son of the late Paddy and Eileen, beloved companion of Vivienne and friend of Willow, Rince, Rúnda, Hoot, Blackie, Go Deo and Marvin.

“Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his family; Michael, Ann & Des, Dayo & Patsy and Brigie & Will, his nieces and nephews Aisling, Fiona, Dave, Melissa, Pat, Michael, Jaqui, Paul, David and Rory, his extended family and many friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was finished with a traditional Catholic blessing in Irish, “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam”, which translates to "May his soul rest in peace at God's right hand".

Tributes have since flooded in with people leaving anecdotes reflecting the type of man Pat was. Fergal Mullally wrote: “I only knew Pat from talking to him in the street. It was impossible not to be cheered up by talking with him

“I remember once I had him autograph a copy of his book for my girlfriend (now wife). He signed it, and post-dated it to her birthday the next week. Then he looks at me and says ‘If I die in the next few days that book will be really valuable!’.

Michael Flynn added: “I grew up loving Pat's poems and stories. Deepest sympathy to Pat's family and friends, may he rest in peace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends old and new left messages of condolence, including Alice Leahy, who said: “I first met Pat a lifetime ago on an RTE programme and many times since in Westmoreland St. Walking in Westmoreland St since he left has never been the same. One of Dublin’s great characters of recent years who has left his mark. Rest in peace now Pat.”

A fan, Mary Dunne, added: “Pat, you may be gone but you will never be forgotten. I adored your poems and am looking at your books as I type this. You brought colour to our streets and our lives. You were a gifted, original poet, a great children's entertainer and, most important of all, a great friend of cats. The bed of Heaven to you as you keep them laughing up there.”

Pat was in Malahide, Dublin, in 1942. Having survived childhood polio, he suffered its after-effects throughout his life. In March 2022, the Museum of Literature Ireland (MoLI) hosted a video installation to mark the release of his latest anthology, In Dublin They Really Tell You Things - Pat Ingoldsby, Selected Poems 1986-2021.

A Celebration of Pat's Life will take place in the Victorian Chapel of Mount Jerome Crematorium on Thursday (March 6) at 2.30pm. All are welcome but there is a request for family flowers only. The family said instead, donations would be “greatly appreciated” to the Devon-based charity, The Donkey Sanctuary, which was “very close to Pa's heart”.