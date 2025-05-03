Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirk Medas, a former cast member of MTV’s Floribama Shore, has died at the age of 33.

His death was confirmed by his family, who told TMZ that he passed away on Friday (May 2) due to liver failure, after being hospitalised in intensive for nearly two weeks.

Medas had been placed on a ventilator in a Miami-area hospital and was previously reported to be in a coma, battling necrotizing pancreatitis. According to the NHS, necrotizing pancreatitis or acute pancreatitis is a severe form of acute pancreatitis where the pancreas tissue dies (necrosis) due to a lack of blood supply.

SallyAnn Salsano, executive producer of Floribama Shore, and her production company 495 Productions released a statement mourning Medas’s passing: “We are heartbroken over the passing of Kirk Medas, a beloved member of our Floribama Shore family. Kirk brought light, laughter, and loyalty to every moment—both on screen and off. He was more than a cast member; he was family.”

They continued, “Our hearts are with his loved ones, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. We will forever cherish the joy and memories he gave us.”

Medas was best known for his role on the reality television series Floribama Shore, a spin-off of Jersey Shore, where he appeared alongside Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice, Gus Smyrnios, and Kortni Gilson.

Former co-star Nilsa Prowant paid tribute to Medas in an Instagram post alongside a series of pictures with Kirk, saying her “heart is broken”. She wrote: “A picture is worth a thousand words and these are my favorite. Kirk was one of my favorite people in the whole world. Anytime you needed a friend, Kirk was always there. His laugh was contagious, you always wanted to hear more. He loved and lived life to the fullest. Our story is unique.

“A once in a lifetime chance of meeting. 8 strangers from all over the south who probably would’ve have crossed paths if we never had taken that crazy opportunity and I’m forever grateful we did. You were more than a roommate to me (and all of us) you were our brother. You saw the good in every person you met. Made light in dark times.

“Showed up every single time. My heart is broken…things will never be the same. The world lost the most beautiful, kind, and genuine person. Uncle Kirk to many, friend to all. I love you forever.I just know my dad is going to love hearing your stories. Rest in paradise, Kirk ♥️ please keep his family and friends in your prayers.”