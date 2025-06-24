A male contestant from the popular South Korean reality dating show I Am Solo has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman, according to local media reports.

Seoul’s Mapo Police Station confirmed that the suspect, identified only by his surname Park, was taken into custody on June 21. Police allege the assault took place at approximately 3.30am in a parking lot in Seoul’s Mapo District, involving a woman in her 20s.

According to Chosun Ilbo, officers said Park was arrested at the scene and a court approved a detention warrant the following day. “We swiftly applied for an arrest warrant after taking Park into custody,” a Mapo police official told the outlet.

Park is currently appearing in the ongoing season of I Am Solo, a dating show co-produced by cable networks ENA and SBS Plus. The programme follows single men and women who are seriously looking for marriage, documenting their candid interactions through blind dates, shared living arrangements, and emotionally charged conversations. Park had also been featured on its spin-off, I Am Solo: Love Continues.

The show has gained widespread popularity in South Korea for its unscripted format and its focus on the real-life difficulties of finding lasting relationships.

As of Tuesday, neither the production team nor the broadcasters had issued an official comment on Park’s arrest.